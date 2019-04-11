Three Carolina cities among top 10 in U.S. for DUIs; Charlotte is one of them

By Jennifer Miller | April 11, 2019 at 1:45 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 2:00 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte is ranked 9th among U.S. cities for the highest rate of drivers with a DUI, according to QuoteWizard.com, and insurance quoting site.

Topping off the list is Greensboro, followed by Boston, Columbus and Columbia, SC.

QuoteWizard Insurance News posted the list last month after analyzing over a million data points to determine which cities had the highest rate of drivers with a DUI.

“You might have a clean driving record, but those around you with a high rate of DUI’s could impact your car insurance rates,” QuoteWizard says.

Below are the top 25 cities with the highest rate of drivers with a DUI, according to QuoteWizard.

  1. Greensboro
  2. Boston
  3. Columbus
  4. Columbia SC
  5. Boise
  6. Denver
  7. San Diego
  8. Richmond
  9. Charlotte
  10. Virginia Beach
  11. Dayton
  12. Portland
  13. Minneapolis
  14. Sacramento
  15. Salt Lake City
  16. Bay Area
  17. Seattle
  18. Lexington
  19. Omaha
  20. Memphis
  21. Riverside
  22. Bakersfield
  23. Philadelphia
  24. Los Angeles
  25. Fresno

