Three Carolina cities among top 10 in U.S. for DUIs; Charlotte is one of them

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte is ranked 9th among U.S. cities for the highest rate of drivers with a DUI, according to QuoteWizard.com, and insurance quoting site.
Topping off the list is Greensboro, followed by Boston, Columbus and Columbia, SC.
QuoteWizard Insurance News posted the list last month after analyzing over a million data points to determine which cities had the highest rate of drivers with a DUI.
“You might have a clean driving record, but those around you with a high rate of DUI’s could impact your car insurance rates,” QuoteWizard says.
Below are the top 25 cities with the highest rate of drivers with a DUI, according to QuoteWizard.
- Greensboro
- Boston
- Columbus
- Columbia SC
- Boise
- Denver
- San Diego
- Richmond
- Charlotte
- Virginia Beach
- Dayton
- Portland
- Minneapolis
- Sacramento
- Salt Lake City
- Bay Area
- Seattle
- Lexington
- Omaha
- Memphis
- Riverside
- Bakersfield
- Philadelphia
- Los Angeles
- Fresno
