‘Targeted’ shooting into home injures 13-year-old boy in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after shots were fired into a home for the second time in 2019.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the home located on Mistral Way was shot into shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The 13 year old was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
The home, which police say was specifically targeted, was also shot into January 22. No one was injured in the previous shooting into the home.
No one has been arrested and detectives are working to determine a motive.
