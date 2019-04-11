Silver Alert issued for woman last seen at Iredell Co. church

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Iredell County woman believed to be endangered and suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Verlyn Sharpe Campbell, 77, was last seen at Calvary Baptist Church on Indian Hill Road in Union Grove. It is unknown in which direction she may be headed.
Campbell is described as a white woman, weighing about 150 pounds and 5′5″ tall. She has gray hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and a dark blue button down top.
She may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with North Carolina tags PJV4143.
Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-878-3100.
