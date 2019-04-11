Rory McIlroy hoping to complete the career Grand Slam thanks to a new mindset

AUGUSTA, GA (WBTV) - Golf is a sport that doesn’t have a dominate player at the moment, but the closet thing has to be Rory McIlroy.
In 7 stroke play events this year, he has five top 5 finishes including a win at the Players Championship back in March.
“It’s been a wonderful start to the season,” said McIlroy. “Definitely consistency levels have been as good as they ever have been. I don’t think I’ve ever started a season this well in terms of finishes, and even stats‑wise, looking at all my stats, they are right up there with some of the best years that I’ve had.”
And his competitors have noticed, Rory’s hot play.
“I think if anyone’s been dominant, it’s been Rory in the last sort of couple of months,” said Justin Rose who is currently the #1 ranked golfer in the world.
McIlroy is currently 3rd in the ranking and is coming to one of his favorite courses.
In the last 4 Masters, he has finished no lower than 10th.
“This is my 11th year her,” said McIlroy. “If I haven’t figured it out by now, there’s something wrong. I’m very comfortable with this golf course. I think one of the great things about this course is it forces you to be creative and I like that side of the game. I like to see shots. I like to visualize.”
Another course he really loves and raves about is the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte-- home of the Wells Fargo Championship. He is the only 2 time winner of that event, but it is a bit of bigger history that is on his mind this weekend.
With a win at the Masters, Rory will complete the career Grand Slam. Certainly a goal he wants to achieve, but he is not feeling the pressure thanks to a new mindset that keeps things in perspective.
“I think if anything, it’s just focusing on the small things and not living and dying by results, and not getting caught up in trying to play perfect golf,” said the 4 time major winner. “Sort of maybe a little more acceptance, and a little bit of change in attitude, which I think has been one of the biggest keys to how I’ve played for the first few months of the year. I am not my score; I am not my results. It’s perspective.”
“He’s been playing such great golf consistently week‑in and week‑out; I think contending will be a given,” said Phil Mickelson. “He’ll be in contention. You just need those little breaks, little putts here or there to go in, little things to happen that push you over the winner’s circle and that’s probably all that he’s waiting for this week. You can’t force it. It just has to happen.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.