Rory McIlroy hoping to complete the career Grand Slam thanks to a new mindset

“I think if anything, it’s just focusing on the small things and not living and dying by results, and not getting caught up in trying to play perfect golf,” said the 4 time major winner. “Sort of maybe a little more acceptance, and a little bit of change in attitude, which I think has been one of the biggest keys to how I’ve played for the first few months of the year. I am not my score; I am not my results. It’s perspective.”