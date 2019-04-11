Quick-thinking School Resource Officer saves elementary school student

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A school resource officer at Porter Ridge Elementary School in Indian Trail is being called a hero after she saved a student who was choking at the school on Monday.
Deputy Sheriff Tiffany Hill was in the office at the school around lunchtime when she heard a child violently coughing in the hallway. The student was being escorted to the nurse’s office by a teacher.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Hill heard someone say that “as long as he’s coughing, he’s OK.” Hill immediately realized the 8-year-old was choking and had something stuck in his throat. She then helped the student to a chair in the nurses office, gave him a trash can and encouraged him to try to throw up whatever was stuck.
The child suddenly stopped coughing, officials said, but fell from the chair to the floor, struggling to breath. That’s when Hill picked him up and began performing abdominal thrusts. After the third one, the student spit out part of a chicken nugget.
Deputy Hill then talked with the student to ensure he was OK before taking him back to class.
The student says he will always remember Deputy Hill as a “saver.”
