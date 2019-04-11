Person injured in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say one person was injured after a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Tuckaseegee Road around 3 p.m.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area.
They arrived and found someone with an apparent gunshot wound.
Officials say the injury currently appears to be non-life-threatening.
No one is in custody and there’s no word on what happened in the shooting.
Officers are actively investigating this incident. No further information was released.
