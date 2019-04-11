Person injured in south Charlotte shooting

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near a home on Sandy Porter Road around 11 p.m. (Credit: Alan McHone)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 11, 2019 at 12:18 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 12:18 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say one person suffered injuries in a shooting in south Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near a home on Sandy Porter Road around 11 p.m.

A male was shot, and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on what happened in the shooting or on any possible suspects.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

