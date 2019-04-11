Person injured in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say one person suffered injuries in a shooting in south Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near a home on Sandy Porter Road around 11 p.m.
A male was shot, and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting or on any possible suspects.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
