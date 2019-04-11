Person barricaded inside apartment in Concord

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Police are on scene as a person is barricaded inside an apartment in Concord Wednesday night.
According to the Concord Police Department, the situation is happening on Blue Sky Drive at Bexley Apartments.
Officers responded to a domestic situation and there was a report of shots fired by the person who is barricaded in the apartment.
Officials say there is a heavy police presence in the area of Thunder Road.
Citizens traveling in that area are advised to take an alternate route.
Residents at Bexley Apartments are told to stay inside.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
