Owner of downtown coffee shop identified as person killed in Durham explosion

PSNC Energy crews are on the scene of an emergency incident on 117 N. Duke Street in Durham. A PSNC Energy employee responded to a call about a third-party damage to a natural gas line and the explosion occurred shortly thereafter. Additional PSNC Energy crews arrived at the scene at approximately 10:26 a.m. and shut off the flow of gas to the area at approximately 11:10 a.m. We are working closely with local emergency response and county officials. Dominion Energy’s thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this tragic event as well as their families. We are continuing to work with emergency officials on scene and updates will be issued when more information is available.

Statement from Dominion Energy