Molly’s Kids: 6-week-old Gaston County girl diagnosed with cancer

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Lillian Marlowe Howard was just diagnosed with cancer.
“I’m sending you these pictures because I love following #MollysKids,” said Jenny Phillips, with Jenny Phillips Photography. “I want to bring your attention to this Gaston County girl.”
Let me say first: I never write about any child unless hearing from a parent of the child. That’s out of courtesy to the family. So please know as you read on, despite Jenny being the first to reach out, everything in this post is confirmed and approved from Lily’s parents.
Caleb and Lauren Howard say Lily was a miracle child. They’d married in September of 2015, but had a hard time getting pregnant and tried for three years. Caleb had also, years ago as a child, overcome leukemia… doctors were starting think his treatments from long ago were affecting their ability to conceive.
Then, a few months ago, a very happy Lauren called Jenny. She said she’d like a surprise photo shoot in a sunflower field to unveil the news to her husband -- she was finally pregnant. In the photo you’ll see below, Lauren wrote it on a chalkboard. In that image, Caleb had yet to turn around and read what she’d written.
Fast forward to February 27th, 2019: Lily is born. This black-and-white photo is from that day.
A week later, Jenny took newborn photos of sweet Lily with her mom and dad, and with her grandparents. Lily is their first grandchild.
Just last week, as Jenny was getting ready to send these many photos to Caleb and Lauren (she says they take weeks to edit), she got a horrible call.
“My heart sank when I saw Lily’s grandfather was calling,” Jenny said. “I knew something was wrong. My mind immediately went back to a post I saw on Facebook earlier in the day from Lauren, where she had somewhat cryptically asked for prayers.”
Over the phone the grandfather said Lily had been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
A big-named disease for a teeny-tiny girl.
Current expectation is she’ll be at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital for the next 4-6 weeks.
“We’re trying to get all her levels where they need to be, to start chemo on our baby girl,” said Lauren. “It’s unimaginable. Will her little body be able to handle it? We have faith, but we’re also human. We’re scared and worried.”
The best thoughts for this family are needed. You can also follow along on the family’s Facebook page, Loving Lily Through.
We know things are just in the beginning stages. Thank you, Caleb and Lauren, for sharing Lily’s story. As we always say, it's the Good, the Bad and the Always Real and hopefully this morning you feel an extra hug. You have many friends who love you -- I think half of Gaston County reached out to tell me about your sweet girl. Take that as a beautiful thing. Your support is wide.
Jenny is scheduled to take another photo shoot next weekend for Easter – before Lily loses her hair. Please, Jenny, send us a few.
-Molly
