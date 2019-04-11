Mayor proclaims April 11-17 as Black Maternal Health Week in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte’s mayor proclaimed Black Maternal Health Week in Charlotte Thursday.
According to the proclamation, Mayor Vi Lyles has designated April 11-17, 2019 as Black Maternal Health Week in the Queen City.
The Black Maternal Health Week national campaign is a week designed to increase attention to the state of black maternal health in the United States, the root causes of poor maternal health outcomes and community driven police, program and care solutions.
Black Maternal Health Week was created by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, and takes place April 11-17.
WBTV’s Brigida Mack is presenting a special series of stories on black maternal health.
Brigida has been working on them for weeks and is excited to shine a light on this crisis. Her series starts Thursday night.
