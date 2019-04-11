Injuries reported, charges to come after 4-wheelers collide in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say two people will be charged after their four-wheelers collided, leaving them injured in Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the area of North Tryon Street and Craighead Road.
Police say they got calls about ATV riders in the street Wednesday night.
When officers attempted to stop the drivers, they refused, but there was no pursuit. A police helicopter followed.
Police say two of the four-wheelers collided with each other.
Both drivers were apprehended and suffered minor injuries from the crash.
Those two drivers will be charged, police say.
