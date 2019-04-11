Grand Strand World War II vet celebrating 100th birthday

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A Grand Strand native and World War II veteran is celebrating a monumental birthday on Thursday.
According to information from the family, Georgetown native Dalton Paschal is turning 100 years old. A celebration is happening Thursday in Pawleys Island.
Paschal joined the U.S. Army on March 25, 1944 and served as an infantry tank driver, according to family members. While serving in France and Germany, he was wounded in the stomach and leg by an 88mm mortar shell, which required a three-month stay in a military hospital.
In recognition of his service, Paschal was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart, according to family. He returned to the U.S. on a hospital ship in January 1945.
