Disney to test out streaming service

(CNN) - Disney will soon test its power against an influx of competition - with a streaming service.
The new streaming service will test against competition like Netflix and other powerhouses.
Absorbing Fox Entertainment assets has left Disney uniquely positioned to mount such an effort.
The Disney-Fox deal strengthened what was already the entertainment industry's most enviable array of brands-- with Fox's National Geographic among the announced Disney-plus elements.
The studio plans to introduce Disney-plus this year, as the major studios look to fortify their positions against Netflix - as well as Amazon, Google and Apple in the content space.
