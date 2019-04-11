Disney Institute, hosted by Rowan Chamber, coming to Rowan

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence, to Salisbury and Rowan County, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, 1333 Jake Alexander Blvd.
Sponsored by the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, the one-day event will help area professionals begin to understand the power of leadership values, discover how customer loyalty can be established, and gain insight into how organizational culture is strengthened. Participants gain an awareness of the systems and processes that can make exceptional customer service achievable and learn how to integrate personal creativity and organizational processes to support continuous improvement within their organization.
This day of Disney Institute training uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.
Registration is: $349 for Chamber members and $449 for non-members. The last day to register is April 25. Registration includes all course materials as well as lunch, parking, etc. For more information or to register, call 704-633-4221, email info@rowanchamber.com, or visitwww.rowanchamber.com
About Disney Institute
As the trusted, authoritative voice on the Disney approach to customer experience, Disney Institute uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide. For nearly three decades, Disney Institute has helped professionals discover ways to positively impact their
organizations and the customer they serve through immersion in leadership, service and employee engagement. Unique to Disney Institute is the opportunity to go behind the scenes in a “living laboratory” to observe firsthand how Disney methodologies are operationalized and how they can be adapted and applied to any work environment.
To learn more, visit www.disneyinstitute.com or call 321-939-4600.
