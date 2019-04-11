Concord sets Good Friday holiday schedule, Bunny Run 5K and other events

Concord Parks and Recreation will once again host several events, including egg hunts on Thursday, April 18 (read page 21 of the Leisure Times for locations and times). Be sure to visit Downtown Concord on Saturday, April 20 for the Bunny Run 5K and Festival. In addition to the Fun Run at 9:00 and 5K race at 9:30 a.m., the family festival continues until 11:00 a.m. and includes activities, arts and crafts, music and dancing with the bunny, and more! For more information, call 704-920-5600.