Concord sets Good Friday holiday schedule, Bunny Run 5K and other events

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - From the City of Concord: In observance of Good Friday, City of Concord offices will be closed Friday, April 19. Some City services will operate on a different schedule the week of April 15, and several events are planned throughout the area.
Garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection will operate on the normal schedule next week. However, all customers are asked to place yard waste at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15. Yard waste will be collected by the end of the day Thursday, April 18.
Customers are reminded that improved solid waste collection routes will take effect the week of May 6 and affected customers are receiving a notice in the mail. Anyone can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday to check their address and see if any changes are planned for their schedule. Learn more at concordnc.gov.
Rider Transit will operate on a regular schedule.
City parks and greenways will also be open on the normal schedule. However, the Academy, Hartsell, and Logan Recreation Centers will be open from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. on April 19.
Concord Parks and Recreation will once again host several events, including egg hunts on Thursday, April 18 (read page 21 of the Leisure Times for locations and times). Be sure to visit Downtown Concord on Saturday, April 20 for the Bunny Run 5K and Festival. In addition to the Fun Run at 9:00 and 5K race at 9:30 a.m., the family festival continues until 11:00 a.m. and includes activities, arts and crafts, music and dancing with the bunny, and more! For more information, call 704-920-5600.
