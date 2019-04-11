Concord sailor named “Sailor of the Day” on carrier

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - U.S. Navy Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Anthony Boyd, from Concord, was recently named “Sailor of the Day” on the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the Gulf of Oman.
The John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
