Charlotte single mother to open dream business after $100k scratch-off win

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A single mother in Charlotte says she plans on going to school and opening her dream business after she won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Brianna Ramseur bought the winning ticket - a $300,000,000 Supreme Riches ticket that costs $30 - Tuesday evening during a quick run to the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. She told officials when she realized she won, she had to read the ticket a couple times.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” Ramseur said. “You always see people who win on TV I can’t believe I’m here, that I won. This came at just the right time.”
She claimed the ticket in Raleigh on Wednesday. After state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $70,759.
Ramseur says she plans on finally living her dream of going to school and opening her own nail bar business with the winnings.
“I’m a single mother,” she said, “so this is going to be a great step forward.”
