Black Maternal Health: Exploring the crisis facing Black Mothers

And, when we take a closer look at this pregnancy and death issue facing black mothers, the United States is in very bad shape compared to other countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disproportionate toll on African-American women is the main reason the U.S. maternal mortality rate is so much higher than that of other affluent countries. For example, black expecting and new mothers in the U.S. die at about the same rate as women in countries such as Mexico and Uzbekistan.