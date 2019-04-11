Beautiful day filled with ample sunshine and temps near 80°

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - High pressure is governing the weather across the WBTV news area and will promote ample sunshine today along with a breezy and unseasonably warm afternoon with readings in the upper 70s to near 80°. After a pleasant evening, tonight will feature more clouds and mild conditions with overnight lows falling back to near 60°.
A huge storm system cutting across the Plains is bringing both blizzard conditions to that region and severe weather across the Midwest. The heart of that system will remain well north of the Carolinas, but it will push a front our way going into the weekend. The front, however, won’t blast through.
In fact, it looks like it will crawl, meaning several rounds of showers and thunderstorms can be expected starting on Friday and lingering right through Sunday.
If you’re making outdoor plans, understand that this does not appear to be a wash-out situation all three days. While occasional bouts of rain are in the forecast, there will also be several rain-free hours each day.
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm will be around on Friday as the front moves in and that trend looks to continue Saturday. Sunday could be a different story. As the front actually gets a push through the region, some of the storms Sunday could be on the strong side, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs all three days will be in the mid to upper 70s and the humidity level will again be high. Sunshine will return on Monday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures in the lower 70s.
Hope you have a great day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.