After a few beautiful days, rain moves back into the weekend forecast

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Despite a little bit more cloud cover today, we had no trouble reaching 80° for the second time this season. While temps will generally remain warm over the next couple of afternoons, the chance of rain does return to the forecast beginning Friday.
A front approaches the area tomorrow bringing widely scattered showers and a couple afternoon thunderstorms back to the forecast. Yes, another Friday with rain, and this time it doesn’t clear out in time for the weekend.
The front stalls over us Saturday keeping cloudy and showery conditions in place, before a new storm system rolls in for Sunday which finally clears this front out, but brings an ever bigger chance of rain and stronger storms for Sunday evening.
Highs all three days will be in the mid to upper 70s and the humidity level will again be high. Sunshine will return on Monday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures in the lower 70s.
Hope you have a great evening.
- Lyndsay Tapases
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.