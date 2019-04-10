90-year-old man reported missing in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials say a 90-year-old man was reported missing in Union County Tuesday night.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 90-year-old Elliott Parker Ross was last seen Monday night at his home in the Crismark neighborhood of Indian Trail.
Ross is believed to have left in a white 2005 Honda Civic with a City of Charlotte emblem on the driver’s door that has been painted over.
Officials say he is known to frequent the Food Lion on Idlewild Road as well as Rock Hill AME Zion Church.
He stands about 5’10” tall and weighs around 180 pounds.
There is no clothing description and he does not have a cell phone.
If seen, please call 911 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 immediately.
