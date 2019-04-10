Woman calls 911 about burglar in bathroom; deputies find trapped Roomba

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (CNN) - Sheriff’s deputies in Oregon had a good laugh after responding to a possible burglary call in which the culprit turned out to be a robotic vacuum trapped in a woman’s bathroom.
Multiple deputies responded after a woman in Washington County, OR, called 911 and reported a stranger in her bathroom Tuesday afternoon.
The woman told dispatch the intruder had locked the bathroom door, but she could see shadows moving underneath.
Within seven minutes, deputies had the house surrounded, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. They could hear a “rustling” noise coming from the bathroom and used a loudspeaker to give commands.
Finally, after 10 minutes without a response, deputies went in with their guns drawn. They breached the bathroom door and found… a Roomba vacuum cleaner and a thoroughly vacuumed floor.
Deputies later announced the capture of the Roomba on Facebook.
