The type of ID you need to fly is changing and you probably don’t have the ‘REAL ID’ for Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -TSA has started posting fliers at airports warning of the changes to the ID you will need to fly within the U.S.
Starting on Oct. 1, 2020 you will need to have what the TSA is calling a REAL ID, which is a new form of a state driver’s license.
“REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the states and the Federal Government to improve the reliability and accuracy of state-issued identification documents, which should inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification,” according to a Homeland Security website.
Travelers will also be able to fly using a passport or military ID which already have the RFID chips.
Back in July of 2018, Ohio started issuing the REAL ID, which can generally be identified by a star in the upper right-hand corner of the ID.
In an effort to make sure state licenses are legitimate the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has also changed the documents you need to get the REAL ID.
Many people are showing up BMV offices unprepared with the new materials you need to get an ID.
According to the Ohio BMV’s website to get a new ID you must provide proof of:
- Full legal name
- Date of birth
- Legal presence in the US
- Social Security number
- Ohio street address
To prove requirements one, two, and three you can take one of the following:
- US Birth Certificate or
- US Passport or
- US Passport Card
To prove number four you need to bring one of the following:
- Social Security Card or
- W-2 Wage/Tax Form or
- 1099 Income Statement
To prove number five you will need to bring one item that has your name and your address.
Examples include:
- Bank statement
- Utility bill
- Ohio or Federal Tax Return filing
- Letter from a college or university
- Credit card statement
- Mortgage statement
- Paycheck stub
- Marriage certificate or licence
There is an extra piece of information people need to bring if they’ve ever changed their name, namely married individuals.
If you’ve changed you last name, you will also need to bring:
- Marriage Certificate or Marriage License**
- Certified Copy of a Decree of Divorce, Dissolution, or Annulment of Marriage**
- Certified Copy of a Court Ordered Name Change
**NOTE: If you have had more than one marriage, you may need to bring documentation from each marriage and/or divorce to connect your birth certificate, passport or USCIS documents to your current legal name.
