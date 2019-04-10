Storm system has soggy impact on Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte residents were treated to sunny skies and a rainbow over the picturesque Queen City skyline Tuesday evening.
Before they could get to this point though, those living and working in the area had to endure another round of heavy rain. The city has seen its first thunderstorms of 2019 this week.
Rainfall flooded West Trade Street near I-77 Tuesday and left several puddles on the baseball field at Bryant Neighborhood Park in west Charlotte.
The wide range in April weather has thrown some Charlotte residents for a loop.
"It's crazy! You get snow one day and 70 degrees and thunderstorms the next," said Haynes Hicks, a driver passing through uptown Tuesday night.
Rumbles of thunder could be heard in uptown Tuesday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. Charlotte transplant Kevin Cosgrove went to work prepared with his umbrella.
“We’re at work and as soon as it rumbles everybody looks out the window,” explained Cosgrove.
Those most inconvenienced by the storms may have been the drivers stuck in traffic Tuesday. Even after the rain had stopped, cars were backed up on part of I-277. The interstate has recently been a burden because of ongoing construction.
"To go towards WIlkinson that's how I get to work and I've had to go a different way every day now," said Hicks in reference to the construction.
Fortunately, Charlotte drivers shouldn’t have to worry about wet weather over the next 24 hours. Wednesday is supposed to be bright and sunny according to WBTV’s First Alert Weather Team.
