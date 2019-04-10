The stories of children finding their Forever Family

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Each and every one of us has a story made up of fabrics, woven together in an intricate way that provides us with opportunities to create something unique, something beautiful. As I reflect on the beauty of tapestry, I visualize the weaves that tie together, the way the textures blend in perfect harmony I cannot help but think of music. I think of the way that the lyrics blend with the hum of the guitar, the resonance of a voice, the beat of the drum to create something that brings others closer to through the beauty of art. Each and every song is a story, a journey that depicts and tells of brokenness, speaks of redemption and stirs a feeling within those who hear it. Music can resonate with you, challenge you, and draw you deeper into relationships with loved ones in a powerful way. In the same accord the voices of these children, the vulnerability in their stories and the hope the share will echo in your heart much like a familiar song sang by a favorite artist or musician.