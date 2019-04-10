Store co-owner refuses to give in to armed robber, crook flees

LENOIR, NC (WBTV) - The Quick Way convenience store in Lenoir on Saturday turned out not to be the place for a quick way for a crook to get some cash.
About 10:30 p.m. a man came in wearing a hoodie around his face, with a gun, and confronted store co-owner Sherry Setzer.
“He was yelling open the register, get the cash, get the cash,” says Setzer. Instead, Sherry yelled back. “No, I’m not gonna do it.”
Sherry says she and her husband work hard at the store, “7 days a week,” and she did not want to give in to a thief.
Sherry decided she would try to escape outside but as she got to the door, the two got into a shoving match and then outside the door he put the barrel of the gun to her back.
“My biggest fear is it would go off while we were wrestling.” It didn’t.
Sherry did, however, start screaming “as loud as I could,” and the would be robber pushed her away and he ran off into the darkness. Police are still looking for him.
As to what Sherry did, they said that is usually not the best way to confront an armed robber. Sherry agrees but says more than just the store was on her mind when the robbery attempt happened.
More than 25 years ago her sister was murdered. No one has been convicted in that crime.
“I guess that played a part, the feeling of resentment, the anger, that I’ve had enough.”
Police say she was lucky and are now hoping to find the robber before he strikes again.
He is described as a black male, about 5 foot 10 inches tall and maybe 170 pounds. Last seen running north on Norwood Street.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Lenoir Police Department.
