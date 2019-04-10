23rd Annual Nazareth Child & Family Connection Classic Car Show set for June 1

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - It’s time to start waxing and shining those classic cars because the 23rd Annual Nazareth Child & Family Connection Car Show is just around the corner.
The car show is scheduled for June 1, part of Nazareth’s Annual Fun Fest held on the Nazareth campus at 725 Crescent Road, Rockwell, North Carolina. The Fun Fest, in its 113th year, is the largest fundraiser held annually by the non-profit organization. Registration for the car show has already begun and can be made at https://bit.ly/2RIjDzq.
Last year’s car show drew over 185 entries, spreading colorful, classic cars over many acres for thousands of people to enjoy.
“The car show has become such an important and fun part of Fun Fest,” said Vernon Walters, president and CEO of Nazareth Child & Family Connection. “It’s an awesome way to spend part of your time at the Fun Fest, walking around looking at all these amazing vehicles. It’s great fun for everybody involved.”
It’s a competitive event, too. Awards will be presented in a half-dozen different categories, including the top-40 cars, best of show, best of interior, best of paint, best engine and ladies’ choice.
The first 100 entrants will receive dash plaques.
Registration, which is just $20, can be made online by visiting https://bit.ly/2RIjDzq. Anyone with questions or needing more information should contact Blair Wilson at 704.754.3802 or btrexler@nazcfc.org.
About Nazareth Child & Family Connection: Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual and families. In addition to the residential services for children and foster care program, Nazareth Child & Family Connection has outpatient facilities in Salisbury, Lexington and Albemarle serving individuals with mental health, substance abuse, developmental disabilities, as well as behavioral health needs.
Nazareth offers an array of services, including family foster care, adoptions, transitional living services for young adults, level two therapeutic residential, individual and group outpatient therapy, psychiatric services and outpatient substance abuse therapy in Rowan, Davidson and Stanly counties. If you would like more information about giving or volunteering at Nazareth, please contact Blair Wilson, director of development, at 704.279.5556, ext. 113 or by emailing btrexler@nazcfc.org.
