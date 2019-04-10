Possible wash-out this weekend? Probably not, but you can still expect some showers, t-storms

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - High pressure is building up across the WBTV News viewing area this morning following a couple of unsettled days. Sunshine and much lower humidity will dominate the forecast today and Thursday with afternoon readings in the upper 70s. After a pleasant evening, tonight looks mainly clear with overnight lows falling back into the 50s.
A huge storm system cutting across the Plains and Midwest will bring blizzard conditions out that way, but simply drag a front across the Carolinas over the weekend. The front, however, won’t be fast-moving through. In fact, it looks like it will crawl, meaning several rounds of showers and thunderstorms can be expected starting on Friday and lingering right through Sunday.
If you’re making outdoor plans, understand that this does not appear to be a wash-out situation all three days. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm will be around on Friday as the front moves in. At this point, Saturday appears to be the least-active day, with just a few widely separated storms around, but Sunday could be a different story.
As the front actually gets a push through the region, some of the storms Sunday could be on the strong side, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs all three days will be in the mid to upper 70s and the humidity level will again be high. Sunshine will return on Monday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures in the lower 70s.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
