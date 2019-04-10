Police: Man blew up 5 ATMs in WA

TACOMA, WA (KOMO/CNN) - A man has been arrested after a series of ATM explosions spanning nine days.
The latest bombing happened in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, when a person used explosives to blow up an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank in Tacoma.
Tuesday’s blast was the fifth ATM explosion to happen in Pierce and Thurston counties since March 31. Investigators said they believe they are all connected.
“In my 14 years in law enforcement, I have never seen anything like this in our jurisdiction or even heard about it locally in the area,” Detective Sgt. Jamie Newcomb of Lacey Police said.
Shortly after Tuesday morning’s explosion, Lacey Police spotted a suspicious car getting off I-5.
Officers pulled the man behind the wheel over, but he sped away and was captured by a K-9 in Tumwater after a foot pursuit.
The 38-year-old suspect, who was not was reportedly living in the vehicle at various locations in Thurston County, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
He was bitten by the canine and taken to the hospital, authorities said. He will be booked on an eluding charge just as soon as he’s healthy.
“The amount of damage he could have done to himself or somebody in the area. There are domino impacts here that they aren’t thinking about,” said Dan Fuller, who lives nearby.
Neighbors said enough is enough.
Investigators said this rare crime puts communities in tremendous danger.
“It affects our entire neighborhood. It affects out entire sense of security,” Fuller said.
“We just hope for a conclusion that holds the person or persons responsible and gives them the maximum amount penalty under the law,” Newcomb said.
Police said the man who was arrested in this case has a long criminal history.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are helping in the investigation.
According to Lacey Police, it is possible the suspect could be booked on further charges.
Copyright 2019 KOMO via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to this report.