Patient becomes gunman in SC hospital shooting, officials say; 1 in critical condition

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting inside the Regional Medical Center-Orangeburg on Wednesday.
During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, the hospital president Charles Williams said the suspect, who was not named, was originally a patient at the hospital, left the emergency room, and returned with a gun, shooting a hospital employee. Williams said employees tried to get the person to stay but could not.
The shooting happened around 8:50 a.m. and the suspect was detained shortly thereafter. The victim was immediately taken into surgery after the shooting and is in critical condition at this time.
The hospital is no longer under a lockdown and all functions, including the emergency room, have re-opened.
The shooter hasn’t been identified at this time. At this time, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said he’ll be charged with assault and battery with the intent to kill.
Per the Associated Press, Democratic Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg said on the House floor Wednesday she was told by the Orangeburg County administrator that a nurse was hit in a random shooting by someone with mental problems.
An Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counselor will be on site shortly and communication will be forthcoming advising of arrival.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
