Nevada man trying to sell his 2 ‘Avengers: Endgame’ tickets for $15K

RENO, NV (KTVN/CNN) - A Nevada man is trying to sell two tickets for the upcoming “Avengers” movie for $15,000 for the pair.
Steven Hirsch bought two tickets to see “Avengers: Endgame” at a theater in Reno.
He snagged them 20 minutes after they went on sale and planned to see it with his dad.
Then he noticed high demand.
He says he saw on Facebook a ticket in New York went for $1,000.
But he really upped the ante by offering his on eBay with a starting bid of $15,000 for both.
So far, no bites.
"My first response was a guy who bid on it, just to cancel it, just to tell me I'm an idiot. Which is fine, I don't mind. I told him he's wasting his time,” said Hirsch.
Hirsch doesn’t really expect to find a buyer, but he’s got his fingers crossed just in case.
The Better Business Bureau notes if you’re buying tickets online, you should verify their authenticity first -- and check on the refund policy.
“Avengers: Endgame” opens nationwide April 26.
