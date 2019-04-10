More than 1K CMS teachers, staff have asked off for May NC teacher rally, will CMS have school that day?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Will your kids go to school on May 1, the day of the teacher rally in Raleigh?
That’s what was asked Tuesday night in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board meeting. May 1 is one of the biggest days for educators across the state of North Carolina - with thousands of teachers planning to not be in school in order to meet at the state capital.
CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said more than 1,220 teachers along with 107 CMS support staff have requested a leave day on May 1.
With so many anticipated absences Dr. Wilcox says it would be difficult to operate school but says if CMS decides to close school on the day of the teachers rally, then most likely other districts will follow suit.
Because of that, he says as of right now, at Tuesday night’s board meeting, he’s not ready to make an official announcement on whether your kids will be going or have to stay home.
"Quite honestly, there are many families who can’t just afford another day off of work to take care of their children. And yet, we understand this board and others have talked about the importance of teacher voice so we are going to try and balance all of those things.”
The superintendent says that he has been talking with Wake County and the larger school systems about how to handle the final decision on the school day, the day of the rally.
He says we can expect to know an official plan of action in the next few days.
