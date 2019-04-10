Molly’s Kids: Five years cancer-free, and not yet 10 years old

“My granddaughter is about to turn 10-years old and will be 5-years cancer free," she wrote. "She is the sweetest, kindest little girl you’ll ever meet – I’d say that even if I wasn’t her Grandma – and it broke our hearts that when she got out of the hospital people would call her ‘a little boy’ because she had no hair. Because of that she hasn't had a haircut since chemo except for trims and now plans to donate her locks to other children."