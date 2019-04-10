Molly’s Kids: Five years cancer-free, and not yet 10 years old

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An email, from a grandmother...
“My granddaughter is about to turn 10-years old and will be 5-years cancer free," she wrote. "She is the sweetest, kindest little girl you’ll ever meet – I’d say that even if I wasn’t her Grandma – and it broke our hearts that when she got out of the hospital people would call her ‘a little boy’ because she had no hair. Because of that she hasn't had a haircut since chemo except for trims and now plans to donate her locks to other children."
Her granddaughter is Gia Page. She lives in Conover with her dad, Josh Page, who is a single parent.
His mom, Denise Guthrie, is the grandma who reached out.
“Gia was four years old when she got sick,” Denise said. “She was taken to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania in late 2013. It was there she was given the diagnosis of AML Leukemia. She had to start chemotherapy pretty much right away and right then lost all the hair she had never once cut.”
Gia stayed in the hospital for almost six months. Eventually her father moved himself and Gia to North Carolina.
Gia started kindergarten at North Newton Elementary School in Catawba County, where she's now in the 4th grade.
“While in the hospital, we almost lost her a few times,” said Denise. “Besides the chemo, she had to undergo dental procedures, bone marrow extracts, and losing friends who were in there with her.”
Gia says when she grows up she wants to be an oncologist – though she simplifies it by saying ‘a cancer doctor to help other kids like myself.’
Also, if you recognize this beauty, it might be because she’s the poster child this year for the Catawba Valley Relay for Life on May 31st.
“We are proud of her,” Denise said. “Gia has had a tough situation with an absent mom who had addiction problems, and then a diagnosis of cancer. We couldn’t be more proud of what she has overcome and her big almost-10-year-old heart that always wants to give back.”
Welcome to #MollysKids, Gia. If you do end up donating your hair, please have your dad or grandmother email me a before-after shot with information on where you decided to donate it. We’d love to see!
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**
