Missing 90-year-old man located in Cleveland County

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials say a 90-year-old man, who was reported missing in Union County, was located in Cleveland County Wednesday.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 90-year-old Elliott Parker Ross was safely located in Cleveland County.
Ross is being reunited with his family.
He was initially reported missing when he was last seen Monday night at his home in the Crismark neighborhood of Indian Trail.
Officials send thanks to all who were assisting in his search.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.