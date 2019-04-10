Hornets fighting for playoff spot in season’s final game

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets are fighting to get into the NBA playoffs, and they need help from the New York Knicks.
The Hornets face off against the Orlando Magic Wednesday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
Charlotte is currently the ninth seed in the eastern conference with a 39-42 record, and trail the eighth-place Detroit Pistons who have a record of 40-41.
The Pistons are playing the New York Knicks, who currently have the league’s worst record at 17-64.
The Magic are the seventh seed in the eastern conference with a record of 41-40.
For the Hornets to make the playoffs, they need to defeat the Magic and need the Knicks to beat the Pistons.
If those two things happen, the Hornets will make the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed and will meet the first-place Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.
If the Pistons win. the Hornets will be eliminated from playoff contention, regardless of the outcome of the Hornets-Magic game.
Both games tip-off at 8 p.m.
The Hornets have won eight of their last 11 games and are currently on a four-game winning streak.
If the Hornets make the playoffs, it will be their first appearance since the 2015-16 season where they lost a hard-fought seven-game series against the Miami Heat in the first round.
