Grandfather of baby punched by dad arrested, charged with making terrorist threat to hospital

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - An arrest warrant was issued for 45-year-old Thomas Matthew Fricke after being accused of making terroristic threats to Covenant Health nurses after they would not give him information on his grandson, who was allegedly seriously beaten by 20-year-old Gary Lee Fox.
The 1-month-old child Fricke was calling for was put in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit after his father, Fox, punched him in the ribs, abdomen and head at least seven times. The child suffered a brain bleed and broken ribs, and was in critical condition.
The child’s condition has since been updated to serious but stable.
A police report states Fricke called the PICU at Covenant hospital on April 3 under the name Matt Rickey, demanding information on the child. A nurse told police Fricke had been making calls to other hospital floors seeking information and also saying he would kill everyone if he did not get information.
Police were told Fricke said he would travel 2 1/2 hours from his home in Midland to harm the nursing staff.
The next day police were also told Fricke called Lubbock’s Child Protective Services office, asking for information on the child. They were told Fricke asked for the CPS case worker who handled the child’s case and was told it was no longer assigned to that person.
However, Fricke said he was the father of 22-year-old Makayla Fricke, who was arrested on April 2 on charges of injury to a child.
Later that day police called Fricke directly and he denied making any threats to hospital staffers.
Police were able to catch up with Fricke and arrest him Monday, charging him with making a terroristic threat-murder. He is still in jail on a $200,000 bond.
