Golfers love the Masters because of its “Old School Charm”

AUGUSTA, GA (WBTV) - “This event is so different and so unique..."
Words spoken by four time Masters champ Tiger Woods who is playing in his 22nd event at Augusta.
It’s the “old school charm” of this place that keeps them coming back and a lot of that charm is because of some outdated rules. Outdated to most outside observers, but very much embraced by the members of Augusta National and the golfers who play in its most prestigious event.
One of the biggest rules and the first on they tell patrons is absolutely no running. Second would be that there are no cell phones allowed on the course.
“Playing a practice round yesterday,” said Rory McIlroy. “I said to Harry (Diamond- Rory’s Caddie) ‘how good is it that people aren’t looking at their phones?' Yes, there are people with cameras, but they don’t constantly have their face in the device. It’s refreshing.”
You won’t find electronic scoreboards on this course which adds to the charm of Augusta National.
“Having the old school scoreboards, it’s just amazing to come back to see,” said defending Masters champ Patrick Reed. “Every year, you always find something a little different. To be able to put normal life which always in the fast lane aside and just slow everything down and just get to enjoy the week, it’s something I love about this place.”
From a media stand point, TV stations normally get to be inside the ropes with the golfers and follow them around the course but not at the Masters. Which also create better sight lines for the patrons and reduces the stress on the golfers.
“It’s pure golf,” said Woods. “It’s just player and caddie, prepping together and there’s no other distractions inside the ropes. You see some of the greatest golf you’ve ever seen here and I think that is why.”
