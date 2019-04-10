Enjoy the beautiful weather for now - things change quickly on Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We enjoyed a well-deserved break from two days of thunderstorms that kicked off this work week and it appears we’ll ride this pretty pattern through Thursday too. Take advantage if you can because things change quickly on Friday.
A front is marching across the country and showers will start developing out ahead of it around the Carolinas on Friday.
This trend continues through Saturday until the front finally pushes through on Sunday bringing perhaps the heaviest rain and highest chance stronger thunderstorms.
No, we’re not forecasting three straight days of relentless rain, but anyone with outdoor plans should expect off and on showers throughout the weekend and watch the weather carefully.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
