23 dogs seized, one found dead at now-condemned home in Concord

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - A home in Concord was condemned Monday after 23 dogs, including six puppies, were seized and one was found dead inside, according to officials.
The investigation began after neighbors of the home on Valley Street NW complained about a bad smell. Animal Cabarrus County Animal Control officers did a welfare check at the home and found the dogs inside in what they described as poor living conditions.
Officers said the dogs were all kept inside the home and were not allowed out. They added that the floor of the home was “covered in feces." The owner surrendered the dogs voluntarily.
Officials say one of the 23 dogs seized had to be euthanized because of its health. A 24th dog that was found dead inside the home had reportedly been there for weeks.
The remaining dogs - all lab/pit mixes - were taken to Animal Control to be cleaned up and cared for. They will be put up for adoption in a couple weeks.
The house was later condemned by City Zoning officials, which means the occupants will have to leave.
No charges had been filed as of Tuesday evening, but officials say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
No further information has been released.
