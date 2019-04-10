Developers hoping to build Dollar General in West Rowan meeting with residents on Wednesday

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The development company hoping to build a new Dollar General store in western Rowan County is holding a meeting on Wednesday night for residents.
Terramore Development, LLC, is “exploring a potential commercial development” at the corner of Highway 801 and Back Creek Church Road in Mount Ulla.
Despite some opposition in the community, Terramore recently won a decision before the Rowan County Commission concerning a new Dollar General in eastern Rowan County at the intersection of Organ Church Road and Highway 152.
That store would create nine new jobs and sales of $1.7 million per year, according to the developer. The store would also have an estimated tax value of $1.3 million.
The meeting regarding the Mount Ulla location will take place on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm at the West Rowan Fire Department, 785 Grampian Road, in Mount Ulla.
There are currently seven Dollar General stores operating in Rowan County.
