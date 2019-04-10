Developers hoping to build Dollar General in West Rowan meeting with residents on Wednesday

Store would be located at Highway 801 and Back Creek Church Road

This letter was sent to residents in Mount Ulla by the developer. (Submitted picture)
By David Whisenant | April 10, 2019 at 9:50 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 9:50 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The development company hoping to build a new Dollar General store in western Rowan County is holding a meeting on Wednesday night for residents.

Terramore Development, LLC, is “exploring a potential commercial development” at the corner of Highway 801 and Back Creek Church Road in Mount Ulla.

Despite some opposition in the community, Terramore recently won a decision before the Rowan County Commission concerning a new Dollar General in eastern Rowan County at the intersection of Organ Church Road and Highway 152.

That store would create nine new jobs and sales of $1.7 million per year, according to the developer. The store would also have an estimated tax value of $1.3 million.

The meeting regarding the Mount Ulla location will take place on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm at the West Rowan Fire Department, 785 Grampian Road, in Mount Ulla.

There are currently seven Dollar General stores operating in Rowan County.

