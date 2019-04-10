‘Ball Cap Bandit’ wanted in Charlotte-area bank robberies

April 10, 2019 at 9:28 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 9:28 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An alleged serial bank robber is being sought in at least three robberies in the Charlotte area that happened during the months of March and April.

The FBI believes a man, dubbed the “Ball Cap Bandit,” robbed a Wells Fargo on Conlan Circle in Charlotte on March 11. The same man is believed to have robbed a BB&T on Poplar Tent Road in Concord on April 8 and then an Employees Credit Union on NC Highway 27/27 in Albemarle just hours later.

The alleged robber is described as a while male with a thin build who has brown hair and facial hair. In each photo, the man was seen wearing a baseball hat.

“The suspect did not show a weapon, but told bank tellers that he had one,” the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call your local FBI office.

