10-year-old twins kidnapped in NC

10-year-old twins kidnapped in NC
Raleigh police are investigating a kidnapping at the Millbrook Village Place apartment complex ((CBS 17))
April 9, 2019 at 9:21 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 9:21 AM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after two 10-year-old twin girls were kidnapped from an apartment Tuesday morning.

According to police, the kidnapping occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the Millbrook Village Place apartment complex off Green Road.

Police began taking down crime scene tape at the apartment complex around 9 a.m. but said the investigation is ongoing and a search is underway at other locations. Police did not specify the other areas where they are searching.

This story will be updated as it develops.