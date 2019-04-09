10-year-old twins kidnapped in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after two 10-year-old twin girls were kidnapped from an apartment Tuesday morning.
According to police, the kidnapping occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the Millbrook Village Place apartment complex off Green Road.
Police began taking down crime scene tape at the apartment complex around 9 a.m. but said the investigation is ongoing and a search is underway at other locations. Police did not specify the other areas where they are searching.
This story will be updated as it develops.