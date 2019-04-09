Three people shot to death in Chesterfield County

The killings happened around 12:30 p.m. at a spot on Society Hill Road, officials say.
By WBTV Web Staff | April 9, 2019 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 3:14 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Three people were killed in Chesterfield County Tuesday, sparking a homicide investigation.

Sheriff James Dixon says the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, along with SLED, are actively investigating the killings that happened around 12:30 p.m. on Society Hill Road.

Authorities tell WBTV the three people were shot to death. The Sheriff did confirm there is no longer a threat to the public in the Cheraw area of the county.

Names and a possible motive have not yet been released.

