Three people shot to death in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Three people were killed in Chesterfield County Tuesday, sparking a homicide investigation.
Sheriff James Dixon says the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, along with SLED, are actively investigating the killings that happened around 12:30 p.m. on Society Hill Road.
Authorities tell WBTV the three people were shot to death. The Sheriff did confirm there is no longer a threat to the public in the Cheraw area of the county.
Names and a possible motive have not yet been released.
This story will be updated.
