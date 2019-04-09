Sunshine returns as storms roll out of the WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After our second straight day of thunderstorms erupting in parts of our viewing area Tuesday, we will finally get a break from the turbulent weather and welcome the sunshine back for Wednesday and Thursday.
High temperatures over the next week should remain locked into the mid and upper 70s, overall quite pleasant.
However, that’s not to say we’re expecting sunshine over the next week. The next weak frontal boundary arrives on Friday and unfortunately it will stall over the weekend keeping elevated chances of rain and showers alive throughout the period. Anyone heading to the Big Lick Bluegrass festival this weekend should keep close tabs on this forecast.
Until then, enjoy the sunshine and pleasant temperatures through Thursday.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
