Scattered thunderstorms may stick around into Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After our first day of thunderstorms – and severe weather – of 2019, we may do this again Tuesday, but with less chance of damaging storms.
The upper level low from this large storm center still has to pass over us before we can turn our attention again back to pretty Spring weather.
With that said, scattered thunderstorms can certainly pop up again Tuesday, best chance will be during the afternoon and evening.
Beyond Tuesday, the midweek looks very quiet and pleasant with humidity falling back again. Another weak front moves through on Friday, but we’re only expecting light showers at this point with slightly cooler air on the back side over the weekend.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
