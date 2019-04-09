Police searching for suspect in Concord bank robbery

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify and locate an individual who robbed a Concord BB&T on Monday afternoon.
The bank, located off of Poplar Tent Road northwest of Concord, was robbed at around 4:30 p.m. after a white male suspect entered the business and demanded money from the tellers.
The suspect fled the scene in a light-colored passenger vehicle following the robbery.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.
