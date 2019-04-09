Two arrested, charged in 2002 Robeson County murder

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a 2002 Robeson County murder.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. He said 61-year-old Larkie Lowry was arrested that morning, while authorities were still searching for 55-year-old Jimmy Ray Oxendine.
A press release stated Oxendine surrendered to investigators around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Warrants charging first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy have been issued for both, according to Wilkins.
The charges stem from the Sept. 30, 2002 shooting death of 44-year-old Ronnie Locklear. Wilkins said the victim was found in the front yard of his Red Springs home, dead from gunshot wounds.
