National Library Week underway through April 13

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - This week, the Rowan Public Library System joins libraries of all types in celebrating the many ways libraries build strong communities by providing critical resources, programs and expertise.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April. The annual celebration highlights the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and communities. Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools and campuses, providing public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect.
“Libraries are cornerstones of democracy, promoting the free exchange of information and ideas for all,” said Melissa Oleen, RPL Deputy Director. “They also foster civic engagement by keeping people informed and aware of community events and issues.”
Library programs encourage community members to meet to discuss civic issues, work together using new technologies like 3D printing or learn along side one another in English language classes. Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage with the people they serve, always striving to make sure their community’s core needs are being met.
The RPL System currently consists of three physical branches – Headquarters (Salisbury), East (Rockwell), and South Rowan Regional (China Grove) – and will soon grow to four, adding West Branch (Cleveland). RPL seeks to serve its community by offering programs that allow individuals with similar interests, experiences, and information needs to connect. For example, Headquarters’ March 22 Veteran’s Intel Exchange allowed local veterans to meet with a variety of veteran-focused service providers and agencies; the upcoming April 12 Photowalk, which will meet at Webb Road Flea Market, allows anyone interested in photography the chance to meet other photographers at unique Rowan County locations to take pictures and enjoy fellowship; and the April 27 Summer Fun Fair hosted at Headquarters will give caregivers, parents, and families the opportunity to meet representatives from area summer camps and to obtain information and make decisions about summer camp enrollment.
People can learn more about RPL and its offerings in many ways. Follow on Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary), Twitter (@RPL_Adults and @RPL_Youth), or Instagram (@RPLNC_ and @RPL_Youth). Explore RPL’s website at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org and check out the online calendar. Those who enjoy newsletters can subscribe to the Friends of RPL monthly one by calling 704-216-8240 or by visiting http://bit.ly/subscribeRPL and subscribing online. And everyone is invited to stop by their nearest RPL branch and explore the services being offered there.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.