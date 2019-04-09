National Library Week underway through April 13

The RPL System currently consists of three physical branches – Headquarters (Salisbury), East (Rockwell), and South Rowan Regional (China Grove) – and will soon grow to four, adding West Branch (Cleveland). RPL seeks to serve its community by offering programs that allow individuals with similar interests, experiences, and information needs to connect. For example, Headquarters’ March 22 Veteran’s Intel Exchange allowed local veterans to meet with a variety of veteran-focused service providers and agencies; the upcoming April 12 Photowalk, which will meet at Webb Road Flea Market, allows anyone interested in photography the chance to meet other photographers at unique Rowan County locations to take pictures and enjoy fellowship; and the April 27 Summer Fun Fair hosted at Headquarters will give caregivers, parents, and families the opportunity to meet representatives from area summer camps and to obtain information and make decisions about summer camp enrollment.