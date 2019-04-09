Myers Park High School students discover new opportunities during career fair

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Myers Park High School (MPHS) administrators call the school’s annual career fair a success. It happened Tuesday morning. About 500 MPHS students came to the school gymnasium to check out about 35 companies. The goal of the fair was to introduce students to traditional and non-traditional careers.
“One of the more exciting careers that I think we had here was an animator,” Career Development Coordinator Joanne Pugsley said. “She’s being very successful working with Pixar and Google and those jobs are really out there.”
Pugsley believes sometimes choosing a career doesn't happen instantaneously, students have to do research and get educated on all their options.
"And if you put some thought to it," Pugsley said. "Someone who is 14 years old or 17 years old really can pick something that can be a lifelong opportunity for them."
A variety of professions were represented at the Career Fair. Students learned about professions involving the police department, business owners, military and politicians.
“Politics is an industry,” Pugsley said. “There’s lobbyists and there’s representatives and you can work as office staff capacity in a political office.”
One goal of the career fair was to help emphasize economic mobility. A Harvard report shows a person born into poverty is likely to remain in poverty. Administrators want to show students they can start earning a living sooner rather than later after graduating from high school.
“There are many, many, many high paying jobs, that are in the technical field that do not require four-year degrees," Pugsley said. "And this is the way to get students an opportunity to see that there are lots of things out there to pick from.”
Some companies present were ready to hire immediately. They are looking to fill temporary employment. Carowinds was present looking to hire. It usually has about 4,000 positions to fill.
"We have plenty in the rides department - aquatics," Carowinds Operations Supervisor Adam Allen said. "We are hiring lifeguards, merchandise food and beverage - all kinds of jobs."
Students say the Career Fair was helpful and made the difference for them. They believe the education of various positions will open doors for them.
"I haven't even thought about half these jobs before," Myers Park High School Student Caroline Page said. "And it's cool to see all of them."
MPHS leaders say this career fair is one of the biggest events held at the school that also highlights the mission of the staff working within the Career Technical Education Program.
